Illawarra residents are invited to test themselves this month in a challenge that aims to both bring the community together and raise money for injured school principal David Deitz.
The Illawarra Cycle Club is hosting March Mountain Madness, a three-week event consisting of three parts: a team cycling elevation challenge, a personal challenge, and a community day aimed at young riders.
All money raised through the challenges and the community day will go to Mr Deitz, who suffered a life-changing spinal injury when he crashed during a race on the velodrome in Unanderra on January 21.
Mr Deitz is a well-loved and respected cyclist, principal of Smith's Hill High School, and member of the St Michael's Anglican Cathedral community.
As a result of the crash he uses a wheelchair and has limited movement in his arms.
He is now undergoing rehabilitation at Prince of Wales Hospital in Randwick.
"He's going well, he's working really really hard on his recovery... Like David does with everything in life, he gives it 185 per cent," Illawarra Cycle Club secretary Justin Dixon said.
Already fundraising efforts had generated about $35,000 for Mr Deitz, which Mr Dixon said was testament to how much he was valued in the community.
Mr Dixon said March Mountain Madness stemmed from an event held after the pandemic hit, which brought people from different sectors of the cycling community together to work as teams and complete a challenge.
This year's event has a similar community-building goal, but with the added bonus of helping out Mr Deitz in his time of need.
Mr Dixon said it was envisaged that it would become a yearly occurrence, centred on a good cause each time.
The first option for those who want to participate involves a team cycling challenge, in which teams work together to accumulate vertical metres.
It will also have bonus challenges that teams can complete for bonus points.
People can also opt to complete a personal challenge of their own choosing, for example climbing Mount Keira for the first time or even something off the bike, such as swimming or running.
Meanwhile, school-aged children are invited to take part in the Ride4Deitz community day at the criterium track at Lindsay Mayne Park in Unanderra on Saturday, March 18.
The free event will give young cyclists the chance to try out the new track and develop their bike skills, with accredited AusCycling instructors to lead them through drills and games aimed at improving their competency and confidence.
The day will also include information and stalls from the cycling community, as well as a barbecue, drinks and cakes available for gold coin donations.
For more information on the challenges and the community day, click here.
We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Illawarra Mercury website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.