Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Illawarra Cycling Club hosts events for injured principal David Deitz

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
March 9 2023 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Deitz is undertaking rehabilitation after suffering a serious spinal injury in January.

Illawarra residents are invited to test themselves this month in a challenge that aims to both bring the community together and raise money for injured school principal David Deitz.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.