Members of the Illawarra community are reeling after David Deitz, the principal of Smith's Hill High School and a champion cyclist, suffered a life-changing injury on the criterium track at the weekend.
Mr Deitz was on the final lap of a scratch race at the Illawarra Cycle Club's 60th track carnival at Unanderra on Saturday afternoon when another cyclist sustained a puncture.
The club's president Simon Kersten said Mr Deitz crashed into a fence as he tried to avoid the cyclist.
He was airlifted to Royal North Shore Hospital, where he underwent surgery.
Unfortunately Mr Kersten said the outcome was not good and Mr Deitz had suffered serious and permanent spinal damage.
In a message sent to club members, Mr Deitz's family said he was able to breathe by himself but had minimal sensation in his upper limbs and at this stage, nothing else was functional.
"It is possible that there may be not much if any improvement," they said.
Mr Deitz's wife Linley has remained by his side since he left the track.
Mr Kersten said the news had been "tough on everyone".
"Feelings of sadness through to guilt - 'It could have been me, why wasn't it me' - it's been hard," he said.
Smith's Hill High School sent out a message to parents and carers advising them of the accident.
"It is still very early days, but he is receiving the very best of care," the message said.
"David is currently in ICU where he will stay for five days and then return to a spinal ward and further rehabilitation."
Mr Deitz is a long-time member of the Illawarra Cycle Club and an elite masters racer, last year claiming multiple state championships on the track, as well as national championships on both the track and road.
Not only was Mr Deitz a highly accomplished cyclist, Mr Kersten said, but "a lovely guy".
"He's been a great friend to so many people," he said.
"I've never met anybody who's said a bad word about David."
Mr Kersten said everyone was devastated by the news, but it was heartwarming to see members of the club and cycling community come together to support one another in the wake of the incident.
The club would look to support Mrs Deitz through the next few weeks and provide emotional support to the family, he said, and in the future it would look at how it could raise funds to provide financial support.
Mr Kersten said there were a lot of people wanting to help Mr Deitz and his family.
He said Mr Deitz was a fighter and the club would do what it could to help him get through.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
