Smith's Hill High School principal, cyclist David Deitz suffers serious spinal injury

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 3:45pm
Smith's Hill High School principal and champion cyclist David Deitz is in hospital after sustaining a serious spinal injury at the weekend. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Members of the Illawarra community are reeling after David Deitz, the principal of Smith's Hill High School and a champion cyclist, suffered a life-changing injury on the criterium track at the weekend.

