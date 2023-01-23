Police officers will attempt to find the owner of a bulldog found seriously injured at the base of a cliff at Mount Ousley on Sunday.
The injured and emaciated Australian bulldog was found in an upside-down kennel at the base of an escarpment after a bushwalker heard a dog yelping while walking near Clive Bissell Drive about 8.30am.
The dog was taken to a vet, but sadly he was euthanised because of his poor condition and injuries.
Assistant Commissioner Peter Cotter said police officers will attempt to find forensic evidence from the kennel, and are investigating whether the dog may have a microchip or other identification.
"From time to time, things surprise us, such as the events of yesterday, where a dog in its kennel was thrown over Mount Ousley," Assistant Commissioner Cotter said.
"We've recovered the kennel, inquiries are ongoing with the council, and clearly the veterinary world to try to identify who this dog is, and who he belonged to," he said.
"Clearly we expect some success along that journey, and when we have success, we'll be knocking on that person's door."
Assistant Commissioner Cotter said animal cruelty of this level is not common place, but is treated seriously.
"As priorities go, clearly animal cruelty is on the podium any day of the week, if it occurs," he said.
Police will request members of the local community to come forward with any information about the dog or its owner, he said.
Investigators also urge anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area, or anyone with dashcam footage who drove through the area on Sunday morning, to contact Wollongong police on 4226 7899 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Illawarra Mercury trainee journalist and newest recruit.
