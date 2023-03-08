The state's liquor authority has quashed the complaints of CBD residents who claim loud music and rowdy patrons from two of Wollongong's most longstanding nightspots are keeping them awake.
Waylaid by COVID-19 shutdowns, Liquor and Gaming NSW handed down a decision last month on complaints dating back to November 2021 and February 2020, for Harp Hotel and Mr Crown, respectively.
One resident reported they were losing sleep due to "extremely loud bass music" coming from the Harp, which operates on a Corrimal Street site that has held a full hotel license since 1946.
The resident claimed they could hear the music inside their CBD apartment until the pub closed at 2am, even with their doors closed and with soundproofing in their main bedroom. They also complained about brawls, excessive noise and verbal arguments among people leaving the hotel, which has been licensed to Wollongong Dayspots Pty Limited since May 2011.
In its submission on the matter, Wollongong City Council said CBD property owners were told, when they bought their homes, that Wollongong's evening economy was key to revitalising the city centre, and that "future residents should be aware that these uses may generate noise, odour, traffic and have longer hours of operation, which is part of living in/near a commercial centre".
But council also proposed the authority restrict music at the hotel to midnight on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and until 10pm on other days.
The watchdog heard police inspected the hotel about 200 times in 2021, when the venue was linked to 25 reported assaults, 10 drug detections, 19 'fail to quit' offences, six alleged sexual or indecent assaults and two malicious damage offences.
Police submitted there had been an increase in noise complaints relating to the hotel but attributed this to an increase in high-rise buildings had been constructed around it, some less than 100 metres away.
"Police suspect the COVID-19 lockdowns have meant local residents have not been exposed to street noise for many months and since reopening there has been a steady increase in patrons to the hotel, and general foot traffic in the area. Police note while this recent increase in noise may appear excessive to residents, this is not necessarily the case."
The hotel hired an acoustic consultant to test noise levels around the venue, and spent about $100,000 on new speakers, absorbers and modifications to its existing sound equipment, work that was completed "in good faith and for more abundant caution", according to the licensee.
The licensee noted the complaining resident refused to allow the hotel's consultant to carry out acoustic testing inside their home. But the resident hit back, calling on the hotel to foot the bill for testing by an engineer of the resident's choosing, on a day and time also set by them.
The issue produced a stalemate; ultimately there was no testing inside the property.
Meantime, inspectors probing the Mr Crown complaints deemed music coming from the venue to be "not loud" during an on-site visit. Residents had complained about bass music continuing until 3am, and claimed departing patrons were using inappropriate language and urinating in public.
The inspectors noted two pedal-powered tuk-tuks were ferrying patrons along Crown Street during their visit and that "both vehicles were playing very loud music".
Police raised concerns that, despite extensive closures between 2020 and 2021, 153 alcohol-related crime incidents were linked to Mr Crown between 2019 and March 2022. Between December 2021 and February 2022 there were 59 reported alcohol-related incidents, including 14 assaults and five serious affray incidents.
Management at Mr Crown - the site of a licensed venue since 1953 - had previously signed on to voluntary measures including an extra security guard, restrictions on drink sales and - in April last year - the introduction of ID scanners.
The authority resolved to take no further action on either complaint.
Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au
