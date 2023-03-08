Illawarra Mercury
Watchdog quashes Wollongong's Harp Hotel, Mr Crown noise complaints

Angela Thompson
Angela Thompson
Updated March 8 2023 - 9:06pm, first published 5:27pm
A queue forms at the entry to Corrimal Street's Harp Hotel as COVID-19 restrictions were being eased in 2021. Picture: supplied

The state's liquor authority has quashed the complaints of CBD residents who claim loud music and rowdy patrons from two of Wollongong's most longstanding nightspots are keeping them awake.

