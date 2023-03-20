Illawarra Mercury
Lifeline South Coast's March 2023 book fair raises $185k in sales

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated March 20 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 2:40pm
Volunteers setting up ahead of the Lifeline Big Book Fair. Picture by Robert Peet.

Sales have generated $185,000 to support Lifeline South Coast's services at this month's Big Book Fair.

