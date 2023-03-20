Sales have generated $185,000 to support Lifeline South Coast's services at this month's Big Book Fair.
The four-day event at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley offered up some 90,000 items for book lovers.
Lifeline South Coast chief executive officer Renee Green said over 5000 customers walked through the doors despite the hot weather.
"It was another really successful book fair," Ms Green said.
Still to be counted is the money generated through the gold coin donations paid as entry fees.
Ms Green said the money raised would fund Lifeline's 13 11 14 crisis support line, free financial counselling services, and free suicide awareness and intervention training in the community.
"Our demand is just continuing to go up, we're regularly taking over 3000 calls a month," Ms Green said.
"Our financial counsellors are seeing more clients than they've ever seen in their history."
On the positive side, she said, a lot of people were also interested in learning how to support their friends, family and colleagues and taking up Lifeline's free training opportunities.
Anyone who had their eye on snapping up a rare or special book at the fair but could not make it might still have a chance - in the coming weeks, Lifeline will put some of these tomes up for sale on its website.
The next book fair will take place from October 19 to 22.
Book donations can be dropped off at 19 Auburn Street in Wollongong.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
