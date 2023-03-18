A police investigation into the cause of an early morning blaze that left a Woonona property severely damaged is underway.
Fire and Rescue NSW crews were called to the Cotterill Avenue home about 5.30am on Sunday morning.
Upon arrival, crews found the front room up in flames.
The fire and smoke then spread into the roof space, leaving the premises severely damaged.
Fire and Rescue Illawarra duty commander Inspector Andrew Erlik confirmed the property was unoccupied at the time and no one was injured.
He said Hazmat crews remained on the scene until about 8am due to asbestos concerns, which has now been controlled.
NSW Police confirmed a crime scene and investigation into the cause was established on Sunday.
Grace Crivellaro is an Illawarra Mercury reporter.
