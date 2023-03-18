Illawarra Mercury
All the photos of Wollongong's $30k sculpture prize and where to find them

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 19 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 10:30am
Some of the art installations on show at the Wollongong Botanic Garden as part of their biennial sculpture exhibition. Pictures by Sylvia Liber.

The 2023 Sculpture in the Garden has now opened to the public with 25 fabulous art installations to find around Wollongong Botanic Garden.

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

