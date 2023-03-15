On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival, Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour will become the Vivid Sydney go-to for free and eclectic contemporary music right in the heart of the Light Walk.

The musical line-up at the Opera house will feature more than 40 Australian and international artists. José Gonzlez, Yaeji, Ella Mai, Cat Power, Devonté Hynes and many more will take to the stages of the world-famous building.

The music program will also spotlight First Nations and Australian voices this year, including the late Archie Roach who will be celebrated with an incredible night of performances with the late artist's long-time friends and collaborators and special appearances by members of Archie's family.



There will also be 12 nights of free music at Tumbalong Park, Darling Harbour featuring Yothu Yindi, Dan Sultan, cult Japanese artist Cornelius and many more.

Tumbalong Park will also host triple j celebrates 15 Years of Unearthed High, bringing together previous winners and finalists, including LASTLINGS, Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers, JACOTÉNE, Arno Faraji, plus some special guests for a giant celebration of the nationwide high-school music competition.

Vivid Sydney's late-night lounge will also return in 2023, with drag extraordinaire and beloved star of stage and screen Trevor Ashley set to transform Mary's Underground into an intimate cabaret lounge for the Vivid Sydney Supper Club. A vivacious line-up will see live performances from headliners Christine Anu, Rhys Nicholson, David Campbell and more each Friday and Saturday from 9pm to 1am during the festival.