For 23 days and nights Sydney and surrounds will dazzle with light installations, music talks and food as the city comes alive for Vivid.
Minister for Tourism and the Arts Ben Franklin said the annual delight would showcase the state as the "best place in the world to live, work and play" - and it all kicks off on May 26.
"The ... program is bursting with mesmerising displays from the world's brightest light artists, the biggest drone show in the Southern Hemisphere, exhilarating live performances, deep-dive discussions with international thought leaders, innovative experiences from food creatives and more than 100 free events," Mr Franklin said.
Last year Vivid welcomed a record 2.58 million attendees and injected $119 million into the economy, according to Destination NSW.
With international borders fully reopened, organisers are anticipating this year's festival to be the biggest festival yet.
Inspired by the master of all creators, Mother Nature, is this year's theme 'Naturally'. It will be reflected across all of the 300+ activations and events that make up the 23-day program.
All lighting installations are inspired by nature, driven by innovation and delivered with creativity; and will see works from a vast array of artists, from John Olsen to Yorta Yorta/Wamba Wamba/Mutti Mutti/Boon Wurrung woman Maree Clarke and Australia's only full-time female neon-glass-bender, Emma-Kate Hart.
Vivid will host free and ticketed events as it illuminates and energises various locations: Circular Quay, The Rocks, Barangaroo, Darling Harbour, The Goods Line, Central Station plus icons like the Opera House, Sydney Harbour Bridge, the Museum of Contemporary Art and more.
First Light will open the festival on Friday May 26 with a Welcome to Country and performances including musical trailblazers Yothu Yindi, the Yolngu supergroup and ARIA Hall of Fame members behind the hit song Treaty.
On Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights of the festival, Tumbalong Park in Darling Harbour will become the Vivid Sydney go-to for free and eclectic contemporary music right in the heart of the Light Walk.
Illawarra group Pirra will also feature on the musical lineup which shines a light especially on First Nations artists this year.
Destination NSW suggests to be close to the action in the city they recommend to stay in The Rocks, Circular Quay, Sydney CBD, Darling Harbour, Pyrmont or North Sydney.
Destination NSW's website Sydney.com contains lots of information to help with accommodation selection, and to find out what else is on offer in Sydney for you to enjoy during your visit.
For Illawarra and South Coast folk heading to the festival, taking public transport may be a better option as finding a parking space could prove difficult amongst the masses.
Either catching the train locally, or driving to Waterfall and boarding a train there, could be an option. Otherwise booking a hotel for the night and staying the night is another option.
Train stations nearest to Vivid locations include: Central (best for UTS, catch Light Rail to Darling Harbour), Circular Quay (best for Darling Harbour and Sydney Opera House), Redfern (best for Carriageworks), Martin Place (for Sydney CBD), Milsons Point (best for Luna Park) and Taronga Zoo Wharf (best for Taronga Zoo).
For more details on public transport, visit: www.trasportnsw.info.
When the sun sets, Sydney will transform with more than 50 lustrous light installations, 3D projection artworks and ticketed events for visitors to lose themselves in the hypnotising wonderland of light and colour.
All of Sydney will become a stage for Vivid Sydney's 2023 live music line-up, with a spotlight on First Nations artists.
Artists hail from Africa to Arnhem Land, including Yothu Yindi, Ziggy Ramo, Dan Sultan, Esa & Afro Synth Band with Kamazu and Mim Suleiman, Emma Donovan, Illawarra group Pirra, cult Japanese musician Cornelius and more, plus DJs and kids programming on Saturday nights all free of charge.
The Vivid Ideas program gathers some of the world's brightest minds and fearless storytellers, with 60 intriguing talks and workshops, exploring community, authenticity, respect, love and lessons learnt from the natural world.
For the first time food will feature heavily throughout the festival, with entry points for everyone, from wholesome street food to luxurious high-end dining experiences.
For more details, visit vividsydney.com.
