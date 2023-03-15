Illawarra Mercury
Home/What's On/Family and Kids

Vivid Sydney - here's all you need to know for festival of light, music, food and ideas for 2023

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated March 15 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 12:23pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

For 23 days and nights Sydney and surrounds will dazzle with light installations, music talks and food as the city comes alive for Vivid.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Family and Kids
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.