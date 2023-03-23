Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

'Out of control': Illawarra's fat-tyre electric bikes are taking over

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated March 24 2023 - 9:17am, first published 8:19am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Three boys on e-motorbikes weave between pedestrians on the footpath outside Thirroul's IGA supermarket. Picture: supplied

With her long hair flying loose and her bare, sandy feet at the pedals, the girl on the bike is as carefree-cool as a teen deodorant commercial.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Angela Thompson

Angela Thompson

Journalist

Proudly Illawarra Mercury since 2008; these days covering crime and justice issues. UOW alum. Thrilled by the chase and sobered by some of the things I see and hear when I stand still - sometimes in the same day. ang.thompson@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.