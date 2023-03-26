Shell Cove residents will soon see parachutists floating through the sky after a company was approved to use an area as a landing site.
Blue Sky Adventures was this week granted a licence by Shellharbour City Council to use a section of the off-leash area of the Shallows Coastal Reserve on Bass Point Tourist Road as a landing site.
Company founder Robert Verner said skydivers would get a new perspective on the Shellharbour area.
"We're very excited to showcase Shellharbour from both the ground and the sky," he said.
The location was chosen after a previous application to land at South Beach was knocked back.
Mr Verner said with a final location locked in, he was hoping to begin operating in the coming months.
"We will bring 12 jobs to the Illawarra, in our first year, and we hope to expand on that in the future."
Development consent had already been issued approving the use of land for skydiving act, with a condition of that consent that Blue Sky Adventures obtain a licence agreement from council.
"The proposed landing zone is not expected to have any adverse impact on the use of the land," council papers stated.
"Appropriate measures have been imposed to ensure public activity is not impacted."
The licence also includes the use of a temporary check-in facility at Shellharbour Airport, near the long-term parking area - rental for the use of the two sites is $10,500 a year.
The landing zone will be available for public use when no parachutists are scheduled to land.
Mr Verner said the final location was ideal.
"We've got an amazing location jumping over Bass Point. With the reserve and all the surfing beaches, it's going to be an amazing view from the air."
The times Blue Sky Adventures can use the site are limited to 10am-3pm Monday to Saturday with no use permitted on Sundays or public holidays.
"The trial period will enable council to determine the potential impacts and any ongoing effects of the skydiving operation," the business papers stated.
"It will also determine whether council would consider any further proposals after the 12-month trial period."
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
