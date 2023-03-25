Illawarra Mercury
Dapto mother fighting to get son with disability into specialist Peterborough School

Natalie Croxon
Natalie Croxon
Updated March 26 2023 - 12:50pm, first published 9:30am
Kristin Brushwood worries that her son Darcy, 8, won't get a place in the school she and his therapist feel are best suited for his needs. Picture by Robert Peet.

A Dapto mother is facing the choice of putting her son in an unsuitable environment, homeschooling him or uprooting her family and moving away altogether because she fears he will not get a place at a specialist school.

