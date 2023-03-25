After months of hearing about it the big day is finally here - the NSW election 2023.
We'll be here all day (yes, it's a long one) bringing you all the information you need to make a decision at the polls. We'll keep you entertained while you queue to vote and we'll be here throughout the night with the results as they drop.
Find out here where to vote and check out here for who the candidates are.
We expect it to be a nail biter with the seats of Heatcote (that's Thirroul and Helensburgh for the Illawarra people) likely to flip from Liberal to Labor.
In Kiama, it's expected to be a fight to the finish with the incumbent Liberal Gareth Ward now standing as an Independent after being suspended from parliament on sexual assault charges which he plans to fight in court. The Liberals have put up Melanie Gibbons and Katelin McInerney will be hoping to oust the Liberals for Labor.
You can read all about it in our live blog below. It takes a minute to load, so bear with us.
