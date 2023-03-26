Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre secures funding

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated March 26 2023 - 4:30pm, first published 2:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Stevenson (centre) flanked by Anna Watson and Ryan Park when Labor committed to funding the centre prior to the election. Picture by Wesley Lonergan

Founder of the Illawarra Women's Trauma Recovery Centre Sally Stevenson said she is hopeful that the service can be up and running before the end of 2023.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.