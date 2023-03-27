The beach near Reddall Reserve's kiosk on Lake Illawarra is fenced off as the next stage of works on the promenade gets underway.
The renewed promenade will, when finished, stretch 350 metres along the foreshore to the east of Windang Bridge.
The first stage of work, due for completion by early May, involves the construction of a new section of promenade 180 metres-long towards the beach, as well as the removal of the existing aged promenade.
"The path adjacent to this will be raised above the high tide level and protected from erosion by the promenade and associated wall," Shellharbour City Council said.
The second and final stage of works covers the section closest to the kiosk, and was delayed to allow public access to this area and the beach during the busy summer months.
"These works will provide better access, prevent erosion and improve amenity alongside the beach area," the council said.
Shellharbour council said the area was fenced off for public safety, because heavy machinery would be operating.
"Council appreciates the patience of the visitors to the reserve and looks forward to progressing the project," the council said.
It is expected work will be finished and the promenade will open in early spring.
The council's Reddall Reserve Master Plan, completed in 2019, identified the promenade as being in need of renewal.
The plan identified an option that would improve the promenade's accessibility and provide seating.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
