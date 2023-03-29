Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Gareth Ward to keep his seat as Katelin McInerney concedes in Kiama

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated March 29 2023 - 3:05pm, first published 12:07pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Labor's Katelin McInerney has called her political opponent Gareth Ward to concede the seat of Kiama, after he gained a lead she couldn't overcome as the vote count continued on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.