Illawarra Mercury
Home/Entertainment/Entertainment

Wollongong's Christina, Olivia progress to next stage on Farmer Wants a Wife

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 10 2023 - 10:19pm, first published 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Christina, top left, has moved to the next stage with Farmer Brad, bottom left, while Olivia, at top right, is still in the running with Farmer Matt, bottom right. Pictures supplied.
Christina, top left, has moved to the next stage with Farmer Brad, bottom left, while Olivia, at top right, is still in the running with Farmer Matt, bottom right. Pictures supplied.

Two Wollongong women are have moved closer to finding their own rural romances following Monday night's premiere of Farmer Wants a Wife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.