Devastated family, friends and colleagues are mourning the death of a young Wollongong paramedic killed outside a Campbelltown McDonald's, as it emerged his partner is expecting a second child.
Steven Tougher, 29, a former Bulli High student, was fatally stabbed in the car park of the fast food restaurant on Queen Street while he and a work mate were on a break about 5.30am on Friday.
The colleague activated a duress alarm, sparking a police response in which a 21-year-old man allegedly wielding a knife was tasered and arrested. He has since been charged with murder.
The victim, who had been working for the ambulance service for about a year, was assisted by witnesses at the scene but died shortly after arriving at Liverpool Hospital.
"The surgeons ... worked valiantly, albeit futile in this instance, to support our colleague," NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dominic Morgan said.
The slain man's father said his son always wanted to be a paramedic and had just been posted to southwest Sydney, Dr Morgan said.
"I've met with the family and as you can imagine personally, it's very difficult to process," he said.
A GoFundMe page set up on Friday afternoon sought support for the paramedic's partner, Madison.
"Madison is due to have her second child in a few short weeks," the page description read.
In the first six hours since the campaign was created it had amassed more than $96,000 in donations, with a goal of $300,000.
Dr Morgan said it was a tragedy for any person who puts themselves on the line for the community to not come home.
"I'm told he was just so pleased he was going to be able to stay here with his family, bring up his children and look forward to the area he lived in and loved more than anything."
In a show of solidarity to front-line emergency workers and in tribute to Mr Tougher, dozens of people changed their Facebook profile pictures to an In Our Hearts black ambulance ribbon on Friday.
One friend posted on Facebook that Mr Tougher had a "heart of gold" and "heaven got another angel today".
"I am so so sorry Steven! You deserved the absolute world and nothing less," another wrote.
"Rest easy my friend, I will cherish our years and time together and you will be in my heart forever," was yet another heartfelt tribute.
Mr Tougher achieved a bachelor's degree in registered nursing at Charles Sturt University in 2018.
He began his career in health as an assistant in nursing at Ramsay Health Care in 2010, before becoming a registered nurse in the Emergency Department at Shellharbour Hospital in 2021.
He became acting regional manager of the state medical assistance in March 2022 and a paramedic intern for NSW Ambulance in May 2022.
Mr Tougher had just started his dream job with NSW Ambulance when he was killed on duty.
NSW Health Secretary Susan Pearce broke down at a press conference on Friday, telling reporters the health system was one big family.
"To lose someone in this way is incomprehensible to us. Our health system has been through a lot over these last three years," she said.
"We're so grateful to the police for their assistance this morning, to the words of condolence that we've received from so many.
"Everything conceivable that we can do to support the loved ones of our paramedic will be done."
Premier Chris Minns said the incident was a reminder of the job's dangers.
"NSW has lost a young paramedic, a young man whose life was in front of him," he said.
"Obviously our hearts go out to his family and all paramedics across NSW.
"To all paramedics in NSW today who after hearing this news put on their paramedic uniform and serve the people of NSW, thank you for your dedication.
"My thoughts are with every paramedic in NSW."
Illawarra MPs Ryan Park and Paul Scully, both shaken by the day's tragic events, extended their condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Mr Tougher.
"When we ring triple-zero, we ask these men and women, these paramedics, these heroes of the frontline to come to us on our darkest and worst days," said Mr Park, the state's new health minister.
"Today, his colleagues attended to treat him on his darkest and worst days, and on his family's darkest and worst days."
Mr Scully said the tragedy was a reminder that essential workers confront danger every day.
"This morning's loss of a paramedic while on a break from duty in Campbelltown has shocked many and my deepest condolences are extended to family, friends and everyone in NSW Ambulance and beyond who are dealing with the loss and the circumstances that led to it," he said.
Members of the community expressed both sadness and outrage at the stabbing death of an on-duty paramedic.
"Completely speechless, an innocent man serving his community, gone way to soon RIP," one woman wrote on the Illawarra Mercury Facebook page.
"Our world's gone mad," another wrote. "Eventually, no one will want to be employed in any of our essential services. We have issues in so many areas of our essential and social networks. Our way of life appears to be threatened across the board. Just the saddest day."
One reader said it was high time occupational violence was taken seriously.
"Ambos have been shouting from the rooftops about their abysmal working conditions. I truly hope this tragedy results in more funding, etc," she wrote.
One woman undoubtedly spoke for everyone when she wrote: "Fly high. From the bottom of our hearts we salute you and thank you greatly for your service. All my love and deepest condolences to young man's family, friends and colleagues."
