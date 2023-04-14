An emotional Ryan Park has extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the paramedic fatally stabbed at Campbelltown after the "unfathomable" tragedy.
The new Health Minister and Member for Keira said the community was "at a loss" following the death of the man, which occurred after he was attacked about 5.30am on Friday outside a McDonald's restaurant.
"I would never imagine as a health minister ever having to report on this issue, but it shows you the pressures, the strains and the risks that are on our frontline emergency personnel," Mr Park said.
He said he had spoken to NSW Health secretary Susan Pearce and NSW Ambulance commissioner Dominic Morgan, both of whom were "deeply upset".
"This is a loss that is beyond tragic because no one, no one would expect this to occur," Mr Park said.
The paramedic's family asked for his personal details to remain private, Mr Park said, but he confirmed that the man had only recently embarked on his career with the ambulance service.
He understood the stabbing occurred towards the end of the man's shift.
"When we ring triple-0, we ask these men and women, these paramedics, these heroes of the frontline to come to us on our darkest and worst days," Mr Park said.
"Today, his colleagues attended to treat him on his darkest and worst days, and on his family's darkest and worst days.
"They responded like they always do, with great courage and vigour."
When asked if the NSW government would look at measures to protect paramedics and other frontline emergency workers, Mr Park said the incident would be the subject of significant investigation "at all levels" and the government would do everything possible to implement any potential recommendations that arose.
"But today... what I'm caring for, is that individual's family, their friends, their loved ones and their colleagues, all of whom will go home tonight with a loss that is unbearable," he said.
Mr Park wiped away tears as he affirmed the community's support and gratitude for paramedics.
"This loss will never be forgotten and we will do everything we can to wrap support around them, every step of the way," he said.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
