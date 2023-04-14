Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Health Minister and Keira MP Ryan Park speaks on stabbing death of paramedic in Campbelltown

Natalie Croxon
By Natalie Croxon
Updated April 14 2023 - 6:39pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An emotional Ryan Park has extended his condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the paramedic fatally stabbed at Campbelltown after the "unfathomable" tragedy.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Natalie Croxon

Natalie Croxon

Journalist

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.