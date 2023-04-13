A male paramedic has died after he was stabbed in a frenzied attack outside McDonald's in Campbelltown on Friday morning.
The attack happened in the car park of the fast-food restaurant on Queen Street about 5.30am.
The critically injured man was treated by fellow paramedics, before being transported to Liverpool Hospital, where he later died.
NSW Ambulance Commissioner Dr Dominic Morgan said the incident was "inconceivable".
He revealed the man had worked as a paramedic for about 12 months.
"This is a young man whose father tells me from the age of five years old knew that he wanted to be a NSW Ambulance paramedic," Dr Morgan said.
Police arrested a 21-year-old man at the scene and he is now assisting officers with their inquiries.
A crime scene was established, and it will be forensically examined by specialist officers.
While visiting a hospital on the South Coast on Friday, NSW Premier Chris Minns told ACM being a paramedic was a dangerous and difficult job.
"It's the state's responsibility to look after this young man's family, and I say to all paramedics in NSW today who are hearing this news, put on their paramedic uniform and serve the people of NSW, thank you for your dedication," he said.
"We will of course be talking with the NSW Police about the next steps."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
