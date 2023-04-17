Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

LEGO masterpiece a sight to behold at sixth annual Illawarra Annual Brick Show in Berkeley

By Merryn Porter
Updated April 17 2023 - 2:39pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A scale-model replica of the Golden Gate Bridge was the centrepiece of the sixth annual Illawarra Annual Brick Show held at Berkeley over the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.