Regular users of the dog park at Dapto's Reed Park are calling for improved maintenance of the facility, saying they fear that problems could cause injury or even death to beloved pets.
Brad Hanns, a member of the Friends of Dapto Dog Park group, said he had raised a number of issues with Wollongong City Council that needed to be addressed.
"It's just simple things that need to be fixed up," Mr Hanns said.
The entrances to both the small and large dog areas were dirt, he said, which turned to mud when it rained.
Mr Hanns said there were also sizeable holes in the dog park, which "should be filled up so people don't trip over, or dogs break their legs".
Another issue, he said, was an area in the large dog section where water failed to drain and instead turned stagnant.
Mr Hanns said this risked illness and even death among dogs that drank the water, due to the bacterial disease leptospirosis.
Veterinarians last year issued a warning for the disease after several dogs died from drinking contaminated water.
Dog park users put up a hessian fence to prevent pets accessing the water, he said, which council followed with a fence of their own.
But Mr Hanns said the drainage in this area needed to be improved.
Other issues included a lack of shade and a lack of fresh drinking water for dogs within the fenced areas.
"We just want to make sure it's safe for the dogs, but at the moment it's not," Mr Hanns said.
A council spokesperson told the Mercury on Monday that the council would arrange for repairs.
"Now that we've received this feedback, we will arrange for council staff to repair the holes and investigate the site," the spokesperson said.
They said the council welcomed feedback on possible improvements for the park.
The spokesperson confirmed that the council was investigating opportunities to provide extra shade in Reed Park.
They said the best way to raise requests with the council was through its website or by calling 4227 7111.
Mr Hanns said Friends of Dapto Dog Park was a group that took pride in caring for the facility.
"We were even thinking of doing a fundraiser, that's how keen we are," he said.
The park opened in July 2020.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
