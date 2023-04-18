Illawarra Mercury
Bulli paramedic's Steven Tougher's murder sparks dad's campaign for 'Steven's Law'

Angela Thompson
By Angela Thompson
Updated April 18 2023 - 5:04pm, first published 2:05pm
Bulli paramedic's murder sparks dad's heartfelt campaign for 'Steven's Law'
The devastated father of slain Bulli paramedic Steven Tougher is campaigning for the introduction of "Steven's Law" in a bid to stop further public service workers from being attacked and murdered on the job.

Journalist

Journalist

