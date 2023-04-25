Illawarra Mercury
University of Wollongong exhibition expands to Hazelhurst Arts Centre

By Eva Kolimar
April 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Noel McKenna, Homes, Mt Keira, 2002, ink, pencil and watercolour on paper. Picture supplied
A selection of works from some of Australia's leading artists are set to adorn the walls of Hazelhurst Arts Centre as part of an upcoming exhibition of some of the most prized works drawn from the collection held by the University of Wollongong.

