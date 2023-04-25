Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health

Scientist Justin Yerbury wrote a memoir with his eyes in latest remarkable feat

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 25 2023 - 6:42pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An an online event organised by UOW this week, Professor Yerbury's upcoming memoir and scientific research was lauded by his friends and colleagues.
An an online event organised by UOW this week, Professor Yerbury's upcoming memoir and scientific research was lauded by his friends and colleagues.

Professor Justin Yerbury is 99 per cent paralysed from motor neurone disease and can move only his eyes, but this hasn't stopped him from recording his remarkable life story.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.