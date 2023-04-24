Wollongong dawn service honours those who did 'extraordinary things'

Thousands gathered for the dawn service at the Wollongong Cenotaph to honour those "ordinary Australians" who did "extraordinary things".
The autumn morning chill of pre-COVID services was absent as more than 2000 people - some wearing their own medals or those of a family member - stood around the cenotaph and filled out Church Street.
They heard the main address from Royal Australian Navy (RAN) Captain Robyn Phillips, who is now stationed at the hydrographic office, and previously served as commanding officer of HMAS Watson in Sydney and HMAS Albatross in Nowra.
She spoke of an April 25 dawn in 1915, when Australian and New Zealand soldiers stormed the beaches of what is now known as Anzac Cove.
"Hampered by thick scrub and heavy waterlogged uniforms these young untested men advanced steadily onwards and upwards towards withering gunfire, impossible terrain and a determined enemy who occupied all the high grounds," Capt Phillips said.
"The tenacious efforts of the Anzacs are echoed in the selfless acts generations of defence personnel have made and continue to make in the service of their nation.
"It is right on Anzac Day that we take pride in their efforts, reflect on their values and, most importantly, remember their sacrifice. They were ordinary Australians but they did extraordinary things."
She spoke of the navy's involvement in World War I, including HMAS Australia warding off a German cruiser squadron looking to prey on Australian shipping, the work of an RAN fleet in the New Guinea territories and the HMAS Sydney's attack on the German cruiser Emden in 1914.
The Australian warship had been part of a convoy escorting 38 Anzac troop ships to Gallipoli when she was sent to intercept the Emden.
Early navy submarines were also in use during the Gallipoli campaign
"The reality is the majority of Australians who have fought for our nation have been soldiers and is therefore natural that their story and their names should be most easily brought to mind," Capt Phillips said.
"However the service of those in the air force and the navy also needs to be remembered. I am proud to be an Australian sailor. I am proud of the navy's contribution to the Anzac legend and I'm honoured to carry on the legacy of those who have fought and died on the oceans of the world in defence of our freedom.
"All around Australia today millions of people will gather in services just like this to honour great men and women and a great tradition. We gather as always not to glorify war but to remind ourselves that we value who we are and the freedoms we possess and to acknowledge the courage and sacrifice of those who contributed so much to shaping the identity of our nation and those who continue to serve."
Nick and Amy Rice had come from Albion Park to experience the dawn service.
Both South Africans who came to Australia via the UK in 2020, this was their first service.
"It's about respect, I think," Amy said.
"I used to do it for Remembrance Day because of my granddad. I haven't been to an Anzac one so we came to have a look and to pay our respects."
Woonona's Ralph Stevenson has been to many dawn services, to remember his parents.
"My dad and mum both served in the Second World War," he said.
"They're both passed away now. I come to remember them, and remember all those who served the country and I value our freedom we have in this country."
While the focus of the day in recent years seems to be more on a game of two-up, Mr Stevenson said the service before sunrise was the most important part of Anzac Day.
"This is the commemoration event. It's about freedom and the recognition of those who served and lost their lives for our country."
Paul Lipscomb served in the navy for six years, carrying on a family tradition. On his right chest, he wore a number of medals, including a Military Cross awarded to a family member in World War I.
"My father was in the air force in World War II," Mr Lipscomb said.
"I've been involved with Anzac Day celebrations since I was six or seven.
"We've had quite a few family members in the military. My brother joined the navy after me and I've had great uncles who fought and died in the First World War.
"We've got a very proud military history and Anzac Day means a lot to us. It's a chance to reflect on the sacrifice the people made."
With no World War I diggers still living and those who served in World War II now getting old, Mr Lipscomb said he was pleased to see plenty of younger people in the crowd at the dawn service.
"It's fantastic to see a lot of young people turning up with their families," he said.
"It is a really heartening thing to see the younger generation embrace it. I think that has a lot to do with school. The RSL makes an effort to go out to schools and to talk to people about what Anzac day is and what Anzac Day means to them."
