A Wollongong family has spent more than 50 years struggling to have their WWI hero's act of bravery officially recognised.
Wollongong resident Private Thomas Chinnock, born in Mount Kembla, saved countless lives on the Western Front of France as a stretcher bearer on the front line from November 1916 to June 1918.
On the second day of the Battle of Amines he was wounded but continued to collect soldiers from the front line, unarmed while under fire, which earned him a recommendation for gallantry.
A recommendation for gallantry was written by the acting commander of the 18th Battalion Lieutenant Joseph Maxwell who is a Victoria Cross recipient.
Shane Chinnock has spent 15 years years trying to have that recommendation of his great-grandfather enacted posthumously.
He took on the baton from his grandfather who also previously tried to have Thomas' efforts recognised.
"[My grandfather] tried for years as well. It would be good for it to end with me and hopefully my children don't have to take on the fight as well," Shane said.
Shane is an 11-year veteran of the Royal Australian Navy and said the main reason he joined the military is because of the stories he heard about his great-grandfather.
"We know he's a WWI hero but it's disappointing that he's never been honoured for that and it's just been with our family for so long," he said.
"It's just the injustice that I've been trying to get for years, even just a mention of dispatch (MOD)."
To seek an award or recognition the family had to put an application through the Defence's Australian Honours and Awards system.
A spokesperson for Defence confirmed the application was submitted by the family in April 2022.
After an initial review, it was discovered that Private Chinnock is eligible for an Australian Service Medal 1939-45, for his service to WW2 which was sent to the family.
In that service Thomas protected the Wollongong coastline in the volunteer defence group. However the family continues to lobby for Thomas' bravery in WWI to be recognised.
"Imperial gallantry decorations may no longer be awarded to Australians who served in the First World War (WWI)," a Defence spokesperson told the Mercury.
"In the application, Private Chinnock's records include a letter from his chain of command recommending that he be recognised for gallantry and devotion to duty. However, a recommendation for an award does not establish an entitlement."
The Australian War Memorial website which holds many of the recommendations, also states that not all recommendations lead to awards.
Shane's uncle Gary Chinnock still vividly remembers the stories Thomas told him as a young child.
"[Thomas Chinnock] showed me the mark on his back where the shell had gone and about his mate that had been blown up," Gary said.
Gary said his grandfather Thomas never told his sons about his experience.
The Albion Park Rail resident watches on as the family continues their mission for Thomas' recognition.
"It means a lot for a man who was very humble, a person who thinks of everybody else before himself like that in that situation and not caring about that about his own life. He should be he should be recognised for that even if he is a very humble person," Gary said.
"There was a lot of other people, especially in those wars, [who] did things for other people and for the country, which have not been recognised and went way beyond what a normal person would actually endure," Gary said.
It is understood the Australian Defence Honours and Awards team are continuing to research the Chinnock family's application with an outcome pending.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.