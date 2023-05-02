The Illawarra's fast-food with a cult following is now available in Figtree.
The masterminds behind delights like the Aussie Gangsta Burger and Japanese Loaded Fries have opened a new restaurant opposite Figtree Grove shopping centre and ready to spice things up.
Sauce (formerly known as Culture Sauce), is the brainchild of husband-and-wife duo Nishita Koli and Goutham Arya Thota, who promise their delights will be a hit with food lovers who crave a little spice and diversity.
"In our culture, sauces are a big deal," said Goutham. "They're what brings a dish together and makes it pop. We wanted our restaurant to be all about the sauce, hence the name."
Think tastes from Italy, India, Nepal, Istanbul, Japan and other corners of the earth.
"We really wanted to offer something different," said Goutham, who originally hails from India.
"We've all grown up with different flavours and spices, and we wanted to bring that to the table. We want people to experience new things and be adventurous with their food choices."
Customers are immersed in that vibe as soon as they walk in the door, greeted with a large-scale mural from local artist Saltwater Dreamtime (Zachary Bennett-Brook) which mixes Indigenous dot-art with a Rangoli (a symbol for the celebration of life).
"He really put the effort into incorporating the Aboriginal art with the Indian art ... and the colours too, you see the red earth and then we got the turmeric," pointed out Goutham.
Sauce is not just about burgers either.
The restaurant currently is serving breakfast and lunch, with plans to add a dinner service in the future.
Fans will be pleased to know there'll be a revival of all the signature recipes they created for their previous Dapto outlet, where they were selling 800 burgers a week through Menulog alone.
When asked about their hopes and dreams for this venue, the owners shared they plan on doing more community events and gatherings in their courtyard upstairs.
"We're really proud of what we've created here," said Nishita. "It's been a lot of hard work, but we're excited to share our food with everyone."
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
