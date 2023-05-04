Family's pain as search for fisher Michael Bui called off

The long wait for the family of missing fisherman Michael Bui continues with the search called off for another day.
The Campbelltown man who is in his 70s was washed off rocks near Kiama Blowhole on Tuesday evening and searchers have been unable to find him.
He was not wearing a lifejacket.
Conditions have been tough for police and rescue crews tasked to search a huge search zone up to 17 nautical miles (31 kilometres) off shore.
"Conditions are very average - a confused sea it's called," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said.
He said volunteers on Marine Rescue vessels from Port Kembla and Shellharbour have been parallel line searching from Bombo in the north to Little Beecroft Head near Currarong in the south.
They were joined by police and surf lifesavers in the extensive search.
Earlier this week Tan Tran, a relative of the missing man, said Mr Bui was an experienced fisherman.
"He's been fishing for a long time, he's been here for 40 years. I don't know what happened," he said.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
