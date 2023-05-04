Illawarra Mercury
Family's pain as search for fisher Michael Bui called off

By Nadine Morton
Updated May 4 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 4:20pm
Family of the missing man wait for news. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The long wait for the family of missing fisherman Michael Bui continues with the search called off for another day.

