Federal MP Alison Byrnes goes into bat for the Mt Ousley interchange

With the Mt Ousley interchange's future in doubt due to the federal government reviewing its funding commitment, Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes will fight to make sure it survives.
The previous federal government had allocated $286 million over four years for the project, with $13.9 million appearing in the last budget.
Infrastructure Minister Catherine King has launched a major review of infrastructure pledges, with a view to rein in spending.
On that list is the Mt Ousley interchange, which is now at the stage of calling for tenders for construction.
"The Commonwealth's review is looking at how projects can be delivered - what the true cost is, not what a Coalition press release said the cost was when it was announced," Ms Byrnes said.
"Unfortunately, the Liberal and Nationals' mismanagement has left us with projects that can't be delivered, that are significantly underfunded or don't have a state or territory as a funding partner."
The interchange is a jointly-funded project, with the NSW Government kicking in $60 million.
Ms Byrnes said both she and NSW Minister for the Illawarra and South Coast Ryan Park were working at state and federal levels to ensure the interchange will go ahead "given its importance in both ensuring the safety of motorists and securing the economic future of the Illawarra".
"The current intersection with Mt Ousley Road is no longer fit for purpose and this project is urgently needed to make sure the Princes Motorway can keep serving the needs of our community," Ms Byrnes said.
"It is of vital importance to our community that both the Commonwealth and NSW Governments work cooperatively and effectively given the local and national benefits of the project."
The proposed interchange would see a separate bypass for heavy vehicles and a northern entrance and exit for the University of Wollongong.
It is envisaged a northern exit will reduce traffic on the local roads around the university.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
