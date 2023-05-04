Illawarra Mercury
Home/Comment/Editorial

Why recovery message from Wollongong conference must be heard: Editorial

Updated May 4 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 5:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Attendees at the Australian Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Recovery Alliance conference. Picture by Sylvia Liber.
Attendees at the Australian Domestic, Family and Sexual Violence Recovery Alliance conference. Picture by Sylvia Liber.

Hundreds of fierce individuals gathered in Wollongong's Novotel North Beach Hotel today to discuss domestic, family and sexual violence.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editorial
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.