Why helicopters, ambulance and surf life saving crews are on Woonona Beach

Updated May 5 2023 - 9:28pm, first published 4:28pm
Why you'll see choppers, ambos and surf life saving crews on Woonona Beach
Why you'll see choppers, ambos and surf life saving crews on Woonona Beach

It'll look like all hell has let loose on Woonona Beach on Saturday morning (May 6, 2023) as a mass rescue training exercise gets underway.

