Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Local Business

Retailers revealed for former Bunnings Warrawong

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated May 9 2023 - 7:45pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Confirmed retailers include JB Hi-Fi Home, Autobarn, Pillow Talk and Trek.
Confirmed retailers include JB Hi-Fi Home, Autobarn, Pillow Talk and Trek.

Seven big box retailers will be making their way into the former big green shed off Northcliffe Drive, with one final retailer yet to be confirmed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.