Seven big box retailers will be making their way into the former big green shed off Northcliffe Drive, with one final retailer yet to be confirmed.
Shane Cook, national director at leasing agent CBRE said after a 12-month campaign an array of national retailers had signed on to the precinct, including some without a presence in the Illawarra.
Confirmed retailers include Beacon Lighting, Supercheap Auto, Pillow Talk, JB Hi-Fi Home, bicycle store Trek, Autobarn and RTM - Road Tech Marine.
It is the first location for RTM and Pillowtalk in the Illawarra, and only the second for Autobarn and Beacon Lighting.
Mr Cook said that there was pent up demand for a 12,000 square metre site such as the former Bunnings location, offering a larger footprint for retailers than is otherwise available.
"King Street Warrawong has been a proven destination for this type of retail offering," he said.
"It's hard to find a 2000 square metre tenancy for a JB Hi Fi Home."
At this stage, Mr Cook said construction would likely be complete by August, with retailers then given the keys to their premises for fit out. Mr Cook said he expected the businesses to be open before Christmas.
The ongoing demand for similar retail parks follows trends accelerated during COVID, as consumers spent big on homewares.
"No one could travel so everyone's spent money on their home," Mr Cook said.
The opening of what has been dubbed the Bayview Centre will bring big box retailers closer to the centre of the Warrawong CBD, with retailers traditionally spread along King Street towards Primbee.
The retailers will join three fast food outlets, a Starbucks, Oporto and Hungry Jacks, as well as the existing McDonalds. A First Choice Liquor will also go in, in place of the Liquorland outlet.
Having retail and food outlets on the same site drove repeat visitation, Mr Cook said.
"Then when it does come time to buy your car products or electrical products, because you've been there more frequently it's top of mind."
