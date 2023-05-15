But it wasn't just the customers that became stars, at the opening of the Wollongong store Mr Haworth broke the world record for the number of hours playing the ukelele non-stop, reaching 25 hours with the help of a few jamming partners and raising funds for Make A Wish Foundation along the way. His other claim to fame is holding the record for the most guitars restrung in an hour,changing 183 individual strings in 60 minutes, something that has now been immortalised under VB crown bottle cap.