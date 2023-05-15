Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra builder Seaside Building and Design enters liquidation

By Connor Pearce
Updated May 15 2023 - 7:40pm, first published 4:00pm
An incomplete home by Seaside Building and Design after the company went bust. Picture by Sylvia Liber
When *Jake and *Rachael were told the renovation and extension of their home in Wollongong would be completed by Christmas, they didn't think to ask which Christmas their builder meant.

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

