Many people report losing money after communicating with the scammer over email to discuss a purchase on a digital marketplace. Always conduct your transaction through a secure platform.

Watch out for websites or sellers advertising at very low prices, often lower than comparable or identical items on other websites. Slow down and consider whether a sale is too good to be true.

Be careful if the website or seller is very new. If possible, try and ascertain how many sales the seller has, and the period of time they've been selling. If the store is on social media, read the comments and search for independent reviews on the internet - noting that sometimes there may be fake positive reviews.



If you believe your social media account has been compromised, change your password right away, use the 'forgot my password' option if you can't log in, check for recent activity, notify your contacts and make sure your security software is up to date.

