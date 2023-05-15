Dapto nanna now a millionaire after grandson's life-changing Lotto gift

It has been a Mother's Day to remember for one Dapto grandmother who's life changed in an instant.
The nanna now has a new favourite grandson after being sent a ticket for the Saturday Lotto, banking her a cool $1.42 million prize from the division one prize.
The Wollongong woman admitted she was still recovering from the revelation she's a newly minted millionaire despite discovering her newfound fortune on Sunday morning.
"I'm still in shock," she said. "My grandson had sent it down to me for Mother's Day. "It's definitely an unforgettable Mother's Day!
"I've struggled to sleep [Sunday] night, and probably won't sleep at all tonight as well."
Her winning 24-game QuickPick was purchased at The Foundry Murwillumbah.
The Foundry owner Lee Kirkwood said it was a fantastic feeling to have sold a division one winning entry.
"To think that we have had a hand in potentially changing someone's life is just indescribable. The news is spreading around the town and our community will be ecstatic," he said.
"We will take time this week to continue to share the excitement with our great team and our customers as they come to check their tickets - big or small wins, we would love to share this moment with them."
Meantime, Saturday's Lotto saw 14 division one entries nationally.
