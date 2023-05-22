Katie Haines thought she was chatting to a Wollongong grandma on Facebook when she paid for concert tickets to see country star Luke Coombs in Sydney.
But sadly she was one of many who have been duped in the online marketplace which experts say is a "hotbed" for fraud.
Ms Haines lost $1,000 in the exchange where scammers allegedly hijacked an older woman's personal account and then used the account to sell fake tickets to see the singer at Qudos Bank Arena.
Before transferring the money, Ms Haines said she looked into the seller's account and friends list and felt it was a respectable person. She also requested evidence from Ticketek.
"I was so distraught, I was broken," Ms Haines said of when she realised she'd been scammed.
"I'm an educated person with good knowledge of technology ... and I'm really confronted by how strategic and how stealthy they are now."
Many other victims took to Facebook groups over the past week to oust the scammer who swindled them, with relatives of the grandmother coming forward to confirm their 84-year-old loved one's account had been hacked.
"I'm terrified if someone like myself is getting conned, how would my mother go? They could have gotten a lot more out of her in a lot quicker amount of time," Ms Haines said.
"It's really confronting to think they're so good, they can get people who pride themselves on not being conned."
Police were now investigating, and the victim has also alerted Facebook, but was yet to get a formal response from the social media giant.
The Mercury has chosen not to name the grandmother.
Facebook has become a hotbed for misinformation, disinformation, fraud and scams.- Professor Shahriar Akter
Cyber expert Professor Shahriar Akter said Facebook had become a "hotbed" for fraud and scams, because most content was "not necessarily vetted", he said.
"In most cases, Facebook fails to stop criminals from using fake advertisements featuring celebrities, fake accounts, fake medical fundraisers, clickbait scams, marketing promotion scams, quiz scams, spoofing messages for money, malware attacks, romance scams or job scams," the University of Wollongong academic said.
"Although Facebook has developed a help centre to protect and recover user accounts, it is very slow in actions in most cases."
Professor Akter believed the social media giant was not doing enough to protect users, as "scams have hit record highs".
Facebook was asked for comment, but chose not to respond to any of the Mercury's questions.
Australia's consumer watchdog said there had been a 47.9 per cent increase in reports of classified and online shopping scams via social media in 2022.
In 2021 losses increased by 42.7 per cent, according to an ACCC spokeswoman.
"Many people report losing money after communicating with the scammer over email to discuss a purchase on a digital marketplace. Always conduct your transaction through a secure platform," she said.
Professor Akter said paying cash in person was one way to ensure you get what you pay for, however it is not always viable.
What to do if you have been scammed:
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
