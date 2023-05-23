Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Iron Chieftain flashbacks during Port Kembla training for firefighters

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated May 23 2023 - 11:38am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters Mark McMaster and Stuart Willick were there the day a fire broke out on board the Iron Chieftain (top right) in 2018, and part of (main photo) training this week to better respond to similar emergencies in the future. Pictures by Wesley Lonergan, Fire and Rescue NSW
Firefighters Mark McMaster and Stuart Willick were there the day a fire broke out on board the Iron Chieftain (top right) in 2018, and part of (main photo) training this week to better respond to similar emergencies in the future. Pictures by Wesley Lonergan, Fire and Rescue NSW

"It was like the gates of hell had exploded upon us."

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.