Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Ten Pound Poms: Tiny migrant huts and 'whinging Pom' taunts worth it for Kanahooka grandmother

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated May 25 2023 - 10:23pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kanahooka woman Pamela Hadley reflects on her experience as a 'ten-pound Pom'. Pictures by Kate McIlwain
Kanahooka woman Pamela Hadley reflects on her experience as a 'ten-pound Pom'. Pictures by Kate McIlwain

Sixty years ago, Kanahooka woman Pamela Hadley was in her mid-30s, raising four young children in a council house in Wrexham, a coal mining town in north Wales.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.