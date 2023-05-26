A 38-year-old man has been treated for hypothermia after he was swept out to sea and rescued off Hill 60 at Port Kembla.
The man had been paddleboarding with a friend when strong winds blew them off course and they needed rescuing around 1.30pm on Friday.
By chance, local emergency services were holding a planning meeting at Hill 60 and were able to rescue the men without delay.
Marine Rescue NSW and Surf Life Saving crews hit the water to search for the duo, as the Westpac rescue helicopter spotted on of the men three kilometres off shore and winched him to safety.
After seeing all the emergency vehicles at Hill 60, the helicopter made a detour and dropped him the man, who was suffering from hypothermia, off there.
"It was filthy cold out there", NSW Ambulance Inspector Norm Rees said.
"We warmed him up in the back of the helicopter and then he left with his mate."
The other paddleboarder was rescued two kilometres off shore.
It is understood the men were paddleboarding at Windang before being caught in strong winds and blown out to sea.
"A strong wind warning is currently in place for the Illawarra Coast and it's quite powerful on the water," Marine Rescue NSW Inspector Stuart Massey said.
"It's really important that anyone heading out on the water always checks the weather and conditions."
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
