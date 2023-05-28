If your youth was spent living for the weekend and dancing the night away to EDM hits by Digitalism or Tall Paul, then a national tour by Ministry of Sound will transport you back in time to a decade of your choice.
Testament is bringing some of the world's greatest DJs to Australian capital cities in August and will burn the dance floor with warehouse experiences involving acid dance, house, rave, electro and breaks.
Pick your decade - '90s or '00s - with each played out on a different day with different superstars at the decks.
Sydney's Overseas Passenger Terminal will host headliners Barbara Tucker, Inner City, Phil Hartnoll and Tall Paul for a "90s Session" on Saturday August 5, 4pm to Midnight.
On Sunday August 6, they fast forward 10 years with headliners The Bloody Beetroots, Digitalism, Freq Nasty and Stanton Warriors, from 2pm to 10pm.
Each "Session" will also host a raft of local turntable heroes like John Course, Mark Dynamix, Phil Smart, Kid Kenobi, Yolanda Be Cool, Tommy Trash and more.
The Ministry of Sound series will also bring a mix of class acts to Melbourne, Brisbane, Perth, Gold Coast, Adelaide and Auckland (NZ).
Pre-sale tickets go on sale May 30 at 8am (local time); general admission tickets go on sale May 31 8am (local time).
For more information and ticket details, visit: https://ministryofsound.tmrw.to/testament
SESSION ONE / 90s - SAT 5 AUG / 4pm - 12am
SESSION TWO / 00s - SUN 6 AUG / 2pm - 10pm
