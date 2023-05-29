All the photos from Shellharbour's Reconciliation Flag Walk

Scroll down for our gallery of photos ...
Hundreds of Shellharbour school children walked in solidarity with some of the region's First Nations elders on Monday, for national Reconciliation Day.
The local council hosted the annual Reconciliation School Flag Walk, with participants proudly marching from Warilla Surf Club to Reddall Reserve East for the official ceremony.
A Welcome to Country started the official proceedings, followed by a traditional Smoking Ceremony and Aboriginal dance performance.
This was followed by an official exchange of flags with Elders, civic leaders, community and school flag bearers.
Students were encouraged to "have a yarn" with an Elder over a free barbecue lunch.
Aunty Lindy Lawler said it was an important day to unite together and celebrate Australia's culture and its people.
"Working towards a reconciled community and country involves being brave, speaking up, and making changes in our daily lives - where we work, live and socialise," added Mayor Chris Homer.
"Our city's Aboriginal history extends for thousands of years. Recognising, honouring and protecting the history and Aboriginal culture of Shellharbour City is an integral part of strengthening connection to the place we call home, and to one another.
"I encourage everyone to take time to learn and reflect on what reconciliation means and how we can make change in the journey to reconciliation."
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.