Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Education

All the photos from Shellharbour's Reconciliation Flag Walk

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
Updated May 29 2023 - 3:06pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Scroll down for our gallery of photos ...

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Desiree Savage

Desiree Savage

Arts, Entertainment, Breaking News Journalist

I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.

More from Education
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.