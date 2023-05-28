I've always wanted to see the Northern Lights but so far haven't had the cash to splash on that adventure, so I was glad to hear of a man-made version near Wollongong.
Borealis In The Vines is a vivid light show experience which has now popped up at Centennial Vineyards in Bowral so I took my husband and toddler - here's how it went.
We decided just to drive up for the night from Wollongong, which took us about an hour.
There were shuttle buses running from Bowral, Mittagong and Moss Vale but as hubby had to work the next day we opted not to stay over in the beautiful Southern Highlands (which is actually great for op-shops, wineries and an award-winning cake shop).
If you're heading from Sydney it's around 1.5-2 hours, depending what side of the bridge you're from.
After some previous experiences of music festival chaos at the same vineyards, I was pleasantly surprised to find ample parking for visitors (we did arrive early for the first viewing however).
If in doubt, catch a shuttle bus.
I wasn't sure if Borealis was going to be suited for my Miss G as she's only three-and-a-half, but she loves rainbows so figured there would be some kind of excitement. Who doesn't love rainbows?
Thankfully the bright lights melding with the smoke machines and natural mist were a hit - not only with the child, but myself and hubby agreed it looked spectacular.
The grounds have many fire pits around, as well as a few gas heaters. If you are taking kids, perhaps have a chat about fire safety before arrival.
There are some chairs under a marquee/bar area for general public tickets and an array of chairs in the middle for the VIP experience, which brings you directly under the magical mist.
The extravagant light display was created by Switzerland-based artist Dan Acher and aims to transport visitors to the Arctic Circle.
Co-producer Andrew Kay wanted to bring the beauty of the auroras to the people of Australia after he failed to chase it twice with his daughter.
VIP tickets get a drink on arrival - champagne, wine (including mulled wine), beer or soft drink - for everyone else it's there to pay for. The wines are pretty good I must say!
Tea, coffee, chai and hot chocolate are available which compliment freshly cooked cinnamon doughnuts.
There are also several food stalls offering Indian-style dishes, Asian-style fried food, hot chips and German Bratwursts.
I did see some people bring their own chairs and an eski filled with treats so that is another option, though you're not allowed to bring in your own alcohol.
"I'm in Bowral and I'm bloody freezing," I overhead a lady say on the phone.
Layer up with warm clothes, if you get too hot you can always peel something off as opposed to dying of frostbite. Beanie, scarf, gloves - the works!
Also make sure you put your kids in socks and shoes or boots - unlike me who scores 'Bad Parent of the Year' trophy for forgetting. At least Miss G had socks and blankets to put over her, just a shame she couldn't run around on the grass.
People without kids: I would suggest staying over in Bowral and making a day or weekend of it, it is a beautiful area to explore.
Families with kids: could also do the same, while those with primary-aged children would be better suited to a one-night thing.
However, our toddler Miss G handled the car ride to and from okay (but not all kids will), and had a ball of a time.
She's been talking about the "Northern Lights" ever since and telling everyone who will listen.
Our next adventure will be closer to home, to see a Vivid-style light show setup in Shellharbour - The Enchanted Forest.
Borealis in the Vines is on every Thursday to Sunday until June 30.
Tickets start at $25 for adults, $20 for concession holders and $10 for children aged between two and 15. Children below two can enter for free.
VIP packages, which include entry, a souvenir lanyard, access to a premier viewing area and a redeemable drink voucher, start at $55 each. They can all be bought through Ticketek.
A shuttle service will also be available throughout the event, with information found via borealisau.com.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
