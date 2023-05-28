Illawarra Mercury
Wander Wollongong art trail unveils the best

Desiree Savage
By Desiree Savage
May 28 2023 - 10:38am
Pottery, live music and First Nations art are part of a new art trail being launched in June.
The new Wander Wollongong Art Trail is set to unveil the vibrant tapestry of creative talent in Wollongong CBD by showcasing the kaleidoscope of galleries, artists and creative spaces.

