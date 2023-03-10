You could be hearing a lot more from indie-folk artist Aodhan in the future, as the rising star from Tullimbar has won a year's scholarship to the prestigious Abbey Road Institute Australia.
The proud Dharawal musician is set to learn the tricks of the trade with an Advanced Diploma of Music, which means all the ins and outs of music production or sound engineering.
"What I'm hoping to get out of this incredible opportunity is to make special connections and further my knowledge about the industry and hone my own craft...and really just growing," the 18-year-old said.
"I'm an artist, a songwriter and I hope to become a better producer throughout this course."
The scholarship is provided through partnership of the National Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Music Office, Abbey Road Institute Australia and Studios 301, with studies commencing this month.
The winner of the triple j Unearthed High Indigenous Initiative for 2019 - which included a SongMakers session at his school with Josh Pyke - Aodhan's sound has connected with fans through his 5m+ streaming single Butterflies and EP Flies in the Room, featuring the singles Twelve Again and I'm Closed.
He recently signed with UK music publisher Communion, joining a roster that includes Bears Den and Catfish & The Bottlemen.
I write about arts and entertainment, plus other bits and pieces in between at the Illawarra Mercury.
