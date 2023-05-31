Four gold-medal winning beers from Unanderra's Seeker Brewing

Four beers from Unanderra's Seeker Brewing walked away with gold at the recent Australian International Beer Awards.
But the brewery's haul was even bigger - they also picked up two silvers and two bronzes, meaning all eight beers they entered won medals.
Read more: Sports HQ at Albion Park Rail to move ahead
The gold-winning beers were Daydream XPA, Triple-Double IPA, Dougie's Chocolate Porter and Sapphire Coast Wet Hop Hazy.
Brewer Jeff Argent said he was just hoping to equal the two gold medals Seeker won at last year's awards and felt the wins were confirmation they were still on the right track with their brewing.
"It's always nice to know you're going in the right direction," Mr Argent said.
There is also the benefit of getting feedback from people who know what they're talking about when it comes to beer.
"I've always felt that going in these competitions means getting trained judges to properly review your beer and not just regulars, or the opinionated Joe online," he said.
"Along with the medals they give you quite detailed feedback and breakdowns of the different aspects of the beer - aroma, body, mouthfeel. So you get quite a good lesson out of it.
"We don't look at it like 'oh, gold, we're really good now'. It's the feedback that you get that is probably the best thing."
Though Mr Argent was aware the gold medals may well translate into extra sales.
"That's good for the consumer," he said "When there is so much craft beer out there you always take a gamble with something new. To know that something's received a medal, you know you can trust it a bit more."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, state and federal politics, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.