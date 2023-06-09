Keeping food fresh is one of the most sought-after features when it comes to choosing a new fridge. If you're big on batch cooking, consider an appliance with soft freezing technology. It keeps frozen food in a softer state for up to three weeks meaning it can be easily cut without thawing. Hot freezing is another feature that lets you pop hot food directly into the freezer to preserve quality and freshness. Veggie lovers might choose a humidity drawer that uses a unique lighting system that slows the wilting of leafy greens. A non-plumbed automatic ice maker saves on installation costs.

