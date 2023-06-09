Buying a new fridge is a big purchase decision for homemakers. Capacity, design, special features, energy efficiency and colour are important aspects. Mitsubishi Electric offer some information to help households choose an appliance to suit your needs and budget.
Measure the available space to refine the search, then choose a design preference. Top-mount freezer is the classic style to suit budget conscious buyers. Ideal for compact kitchens and apartments. Bottom-mount freezers might suit those wanting the most-used fridge compartment on top with the freezer below - another good choice for smaller spaces. French door fridges offer the best of both worlds, easy access with extra freezer storage, and toughened glass front panels add a truly contemporary aesthetic to your kitchen.
Fridges and freezers account for around 10 per cent of household energy bills. Using the energy-star system is the simple way to find a model that will save energy and cost. More stars means better efficiency and you can find out more at energyrating.gov.au. Mitsubishi Electric vacuum insulation panel technology means your fridge will take up less cooling space that will help maximise your food storage.
Keeping food fresh is one of the most sought-after features when it comes to choosing a new fridge. If you're big on batch cooking, consider an appliance with soft freezing technology. It keeps frozen food in a softer state for up to three weeks meaning it can be easily cut without thawing. Hot freezing is another feature that lets you pop hot food directly into the freezer to preserve quality and freshness. Veggie lovers might choose a humidity drawer that uses a unique lighting system that slows the wilting of leafy greens. A non-plumbed automatic ice maker saves on installation costs.
Rebates are available to help eligible consumers upgrade to an energy efficient refrigerator or freezer. The buy-back program provides assistance to remove and recycle the old appliance. Visit energy.gov.au to find out more.
