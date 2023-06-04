More than 1500 running enthusiasts were greeted by perfect weather conditions for the 14th annual Wollongong Running Festival on Sunday morning.
The festival - previously named the Bulli Burn - was held in North Gong, and is one of the Illawarra's premier community running events which takes place in support of Lifeline South Coast.
This year's event attracted participants from as far away as Sydney and Canberra.
There was something on offer for people of all ages and abilities, with a kids 2km fun run, the Mark Scott 5km run, a 10km and the main event, a half-marathon (21.1km).
Sam Jones was declared the men's half-marathon champion, finishing in a time of one hour, 12 minutes and four seconds, while Demi Caldwell was the women's winner in a time of 1:21:36.
"We had perfect conditions, it was cool with a timely little sprinkling of rain, so the weather didn't deter anyone. All of the events went off without a hitch and we had a great turnout," event director Angela Saville said.
"We had between 1500 and 1600 runners, probably closer to 1600, so it was nice to see that amount of people getting up on a Sunday to run an event like this."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.