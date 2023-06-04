South Coast United mentor Greg Valic says his team's confidence is "growing and growing" after they pulled off the upset of the Illawarra Premier League season on Saturday night.
SCU had been underdogs heading into the clash with competition leaders Albion Park, but they showed no signs of fear at Ian McLennan Park, claiming a 2-1 victory.
Advin Trebincevic gave the hosts a 1-0 advantage inside 15 minutes, before the White Eagles found an equaliser via Taiga Kitajima just after halftime. However, James Brodnik's goal in the 54th minute proved the difference as SCU prevailed.
"It was a really big result, I'm very happy. We anticipated that it was going to be tough and it was," Valic said.
"During the week, we planned for them to play a back three, but they didn't. They played a back four so we had to change tactic mid-first half, and the boys were tactically superb. We took our chances and limited them to very few. They controlled the ball, but I think we controlled the game tactically.
"It was a fantastic performance and something that's been coming for a few weeks."
It was the first time that United has beaten Park in a top-grade IPL clash in years.
"We definitely beat them 1-0 at their ground, though I couldn't tell you what year off the top of my head. I think it was 2017 or 2018, so it's definitely been a while. To get a win against them, who are top of the table and were undefeated, it was incredible," Valic said.
"I think our performances have really improved the last month, even last week. I know we lost 5-1 (to Olympic) and the scoreboard says that we got smashed, but that was another really good performance away. Confidence every week is growing and growing, and the past month or two has been fantastic.
"If we want to make the (top) five, we have to continue to have performances like that week in, week out. And I don't see why we can't do it."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
