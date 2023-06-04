Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

South Coast United shock high-flying White Eagles in IPL upset

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated June 4 2023 - 11:42am, first published 11:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Advin Trebincevic (left) found the back of the net for United on Saturday night. Picture by Adam McLean
Advin Trebincevic (left) found the back of the net for United on Saturday night. Picture by Adam McLean

South Coast United mentor Greg Valic says his team's confidence is "growing and growing" after they pulled off the upset of the Illawarra Premier League season on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.