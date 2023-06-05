Cummings grabs spotlight on A-League's biggest stage: Timpano

Cometh the man, cometh the hour. And it was Jason Cummings who delivered in spades for the Mariners on Saturday night.
Cummings was the star, scoring a hat-trick in Central Coast's emphatic 6-1 victory. They would have been confident that they could win the match, but I don't think they could have even predicted that final margin.
Cummings has obviously been amongst the goals all A-League season and got his call-up to the World Cup, and he's delivered when it mattered most on grand final day.
Although two of his goals came via penalties, I think his first goal came through striker's instinct and it was a quality finish which set the tone for the evening for the Mariners.
By all reports, Cummings is going to be moving on to India, so he's going to leave quite a big hole in Central Coast's forward line.
He didn't play a big part in Australia's qualifiers for the World Cup. But as a striker, if you're scoring goals at club level and with the form he is in, there is no reason why he can't step up and be one of the main forwards in the Socceroos squad.
However, for now, I'm sure Cummings and his Mariners teammates will continue to enjoy a well-deserved victory.
