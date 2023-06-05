Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Column

Cummings grabs spotlight on A-League's biggest stage: Timpano

By Jacob Timpano
June 5 2023 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mariners forward Jason Cummings reacts with fans after winning Saturday night's grand final against Melbourne City. Picture by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Mariners forward Jason Cummings reacts with fans after winning Saturday night's grand final against Melbourne City. Picture by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

Cometh the man, cometh the hour. And it was Jason Cummings who delivered in spades for the Mariners on Saturday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.